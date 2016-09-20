High-tech leggings from Sweaty Betty, Athleta and more

Here are three new pieces that have you covered for any type of workout.

Sweaty Betty’s Power Legging

This high-performance, versatile legging is designed with anything from spin to barre to boxing in mind. The durable, sweat-wicking, stretchy fabric moves as you do, while some styles also feature breathable mesh panels. $110-$115; sweatybetty.com

Athleta’s Sculptek bottoms

Athleta’s new Sculptek fabric features zoned compression for a sleek and supportive lining that doesn’t pinch. Its 7/8-length and capri tights also feature a high-rise fit for maximum protection and are ideal for training, runs and studio workouts. (The technology is used in bras and tops, too.) $89-$98; athleta.com

C9 Champion’s Flawless leggings

The brand has reinvented its leggings to fit any activity with three new styles. Its Flawless model offers the most coverage, geared toward intense workouts like running and HIIT. The high-waisted tight features a nylon blend offering the strongest compression while keeping a look that is smooth and flawless (hence the name). $34.99-$39.99; target.com