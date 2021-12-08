Daddy Yankee signs on as headliner for ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Puerto Rico bash

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

2022 is right around the corner, and we can’t celebrate the New Year without an annual televised celebration.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022” is set to air live on ABC at 8 p.m. EST on Dec. 31 to ring in the New Year. This year, the program announced that Reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee will headline the show live from Puerto Rico, with actress and singer Roselyn Sanchez as a co-host in Puerto Rico to oversee the historic New Year’s Eve festivities.

The Puerto Rico celebration will feature the show’s first-ever Spanish language countdown. The bash will take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center at DISTRITO T-Mobile, Puerto Rico’s newest entertainment and nightlife complex.

Daddy Yankee and Sanchez previously announced star-studded lineup, including 17-time host and executive producer Ryan Seacrest, in Times Square with first-time co-host Liza Koshy, co-host Ciara heading up the LA Party, co-host Billy Porter from New Orleans, and POWERBALL correspondent Jessie James Decker, who will be announcing the “POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year” live from New York.

Puerto Rico’s countdown will begin at 11 p.m. EST. The special will also bolster Puerto Rico’s own monumental year as the capital city of San Juan celebrates its 500th anniversary.

For more updates about “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” follow the show’s social media pages or on newyearsrockineve.com.