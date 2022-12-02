Nordstrom and Wollman Rink have announced an exciting addition to their holiday season partnership with visits from Santa at the rink this month.

Nordstrom and Wollman Rink are embracing the joy of the season with magical and memorable holiday experiences, and now offer select dates in December, the ‘Skate n’ Sit’ days at Wollman Rink that feature Nordstrom’s Santa setting up shop at the rink, giving visitors the chance to visit with Santa.

Santa will make appearances at the rink on Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23 from 4-7 PM. Visits will be on a first come basis and require no reservation.

Wollman Rink’s holiday partnership with Nordstrom features various activities and treats for visitors to help them get in the holiday spirit, including The Nordstrom Chill Lounge, a chic, heated rinkside lounge that is a part of the newly-launched Premier Pass experience. The Premier Pass, available as an upgrade to rink admission purchases online or in-person, includes expedited rink entry, skate rental concierge service, 2 hours of tent access, cozy “fireside” seating, complimentary coffee, hot chocolate, tea and refreshments, as well as a dedicated tent attendant and locker. The passes are released a week in advance of the skating dates.

Nordstrom and Wollman Rink also offer hot chocolate tastings from 3-5 PM every weekend on alternating Saturdays and Sundays, as well as providing families involved in the NYC Parks After-school program with the opportunity to access a free skate this holiday season. Those who visited Wollman Rink can show their ticket at Nordstrom NYC for a complimentary “sweet treat” on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information and tickets can be found here.