Tuba Christmas to return to Rockefeller Center this weekend for holiday sing-along

A flock of low brass players are returning to Rockefeller Center this weekend for a time-honored Christmas tradition.

On Dec. 12, nearly 400 tenor and bass tuba players will lead a holiday sing-along during Tuba Christmas. Tubists of all ages from across the country will assemble under the tree, located in front of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, and fill the air with classic holiday tunes.

The musicians will be led by Chris Wilhjelm, conductor of the New Jersey Wind Symphony and former conductor of the famous Goldman Memorial Band. The very first Tuba Christmas was presented at Rockefeller Center in 1974 and was conducted by Paul LaValle of Band of America. Now, this Christmas tradition takes place in over 200 cities around the world.

Tuba Christmas starts at 3:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.