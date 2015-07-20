How Cats Took Over the Internet coming to Museum of the Moving Image on August 7

We all know the dangers of clicking on one Internet cat videos: More will definitely follow. But when did this obsession start?

The Museum of the Moving Image will be examining the explosion of cats on the Internet with a new exhibit, How Cats Took Over the Internet, opening August 7.

“The Internet’s collective with cats offers a window into the way we understand ourselves,” Associate Curator of Digital Media Jason Eppink said in a press release. “This exhibition examines the many reasons for this deceptively frivolous phenomenon and highlights the new ways we’re creating, consuming and sharing culture.”

How Cats Took Over the Internet will feature not just Internet cat videos, GIFs and images, but also will also take a critical look at our concept of cuteness, the rise of user-generated content and the framework of the Bored at Work network.

Visitors will also be able to make their own cat memes.

The exhibition will run through January 2016, and will also have several special screenings and events, including a screening of The Cat-vant Garde Film Show on Oct. 10.