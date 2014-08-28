Hamptons Labor Day weekend: How to spend your time

Lots to do as the summer comes to an end.

Scenes from Ditch Plains Beach, Sunday, September 13, 2009 in Montauk, N.Y. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter

It’s your last summer weekend in the Hamptons — and it’s a long one. Here’s how to do it up right.

FRIDAY

Unwind from your Jitney, LIRR or car ride with a glass of wine, a vineyard view the sunset and some live tunes at Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack. The Greg Smith Group will kick things off at 5 p.m., and wines by the glass or bottle and cheese and charcuterie plates will be available.

SATURDAY

Start the day early with a splurge-y brunch in Bridgehampton, at French bistro Pierre’s. Try and grab a table on the sidewalk for some Main Street people watching and dig into the Croque Monsieur or Croque Madame. A menu of organic smoothies and juices are also offered, for the health conscious.

After brunch, head to the Pollock-Krasner House in Springs, the 135-year-old home of the legendary Abstract Expressionist painter Jackson Pollock and his wife, Lee Krasner. Self-guided tours are available, but during the guided tour at noon you can see the barn where Pollock made his paint-splatter pieces ($10, reservations required, 631-324-4929). For a mix of man-made and natural wonder, make to the LongHouse Reserve, about five miles away in East Hampton, and explore the 16-acre sculpture garden between 2 and 5 p.m.

At night, try and snag a reservation at one of Montauk’s dining destinations, from the beachfront Navy Beach, the market-driven Surf Lodge Restaurant, nightlife hotspot Ruschmeyer’s and new addition Harbor Raw Bar and Lounge, which is also hosting a day party with live music and DJs from 1-7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Class it up during the day at the Hampton Classic, a horse show in Bridgehampton that’s three decades strong and attracts thousands of visitors. On the last day of the week-long event, check out equestrian competitions, shop more than 80 vendors and fill up on snacks from such vendors as Luke’s Lobster, Whole Le Crepe and picnic lunches in the Boutique Garden.

At night, wear your whitest in one last hurrah for Sienna’s White Party. The East Hampton restaurant is known for its weekend bashes during the summer, so this should be no exception. The party gets going at 11:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Happy Labor Day! Hit the beach — you’ve earned it. There’s no shortage of sandy stretches to choose from in the East End, but some of the best are Main Beach in East Hampton and surfer-haven Ditch Plains in Montauk. Parking is tough for both, so bike, take the free shuttle from Main Street to Main Beach or cab it.