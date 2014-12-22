Quantcast
Kelly Killoren Bensimon’s holiday looks

KELLY KILLOREN BENSIMON. Special to amNewYork
December 22, 2014
Amp up your attire.

The holiday season is here, and that means holidays parties. Amp up your attire with these looks:

 

Bally Switzerland chunky heel boots in hunter green or chocolate brown are the sexiest boot on the planet. Pair with a ’60s-style Jill Jill Stuart A-line party dress and a little headband.

 

Alvin Valley makes the sexiest skin-tight pants. Pair the ankle-length pants with a sheer blouse from Topshop for a sexy chic look.

 

Sparkle with a Zara tunic dress and a kitten heel. My all-time favorite find is the gold mini skirt from Topshop. Pair it with a white tank or a cashmere tight black crew neck from Uniqlo and Bally boots and you are set.

 

If you are a jeans and T-shirt girl, hit the MAC Pro stores and get those lids dripping in color or blackened with a thick bold liner.

 

