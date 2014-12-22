Kelly Killoren Bensimon’s holiday looks

The holiday season is here, and that means holidays parties. Amp up your attire with these looks:

Bally Switzerland chunky heel boots in hunter green or chocolate brown are the sexiest boot on the planet. Pair with a ’60s-style Jill Jill Stuart A-line party dress and a little headband.

Alvin Valley makes the sexiest skin-tight pants. Pair the ankle-length pants with a sheer blouse from Topshop for a sexy chic look.

Sparkle with a Zara tunic dress and a kitten heel. My all-time favorite find is the gold mini skirt from Topshop. Pair it with a white tank or a cashmere tight black crew neck from Uniqlo and Bally boots and you are set.

If you are a jeans and T-shirt girl, hit the MAC Pro stores and get those lids dripping in color or blackened with a thick bold liner.

