Lit Lounge is leaving the East Village

“I’m just glad that I got to be here before downtown changed.”

Another one bites the dust.

14-year-old East Village mainstay Lit Lounge will close in the next two months and relocate to Bushwick, continuing the already common move of dive bars and music clubs decamping to Brooklyn.

“NYC is an ever changing animal,” owner Eric Foss told the site Club Planet. “I am just glad that I got to be here before downtown changed into what it is now.”

The two-story club was the nexus of cool people and indie bands in the early-mid 2000s, even downtown “It” girl Chloe Sevigny was known to show up. Foss and co-owner David Schwartz told Club Planet they would reopen Lit in the home of the Currant Cafe in East Williamsburg, which they opened about a year ago.

Foss said Aaron Pierce (founder of the also recently shuttered Trash Bar) is involved too.

Things are looking up!

Now they just need approval from the city. We hope they get it, because Schwartz is pretty right on in this summary of Lit:

“The legacy of Lit will be where very creative types met other very creative types and did very bad things.”