Madonna holds up NYFW show at New York Public Library, report says

When she did arrive, Madonna sat next to Kylie Jenner and Tyga.

German designer Philipp Plein, showing for the first time in New York City after several seasons in Milan, kept his audience at the New York Public Library waiting well past the 9 p.m. call time Monday before his New York Fashion Week show.

The holdup? Madonna — who, according to the Hollywood Reporter, didn’t show until 10:15 p.m. or so.

Once she settled into her seat next to Kylie Jenner and Tyga, things got moving, though the models, apparently confused by Plein’s odd runway configuration, weren’t always sure which way to go.

Greeting guests (everyone from first daughter Tiffany Trump to rappers Desiigner, Young Thug and Fetty Wap) on the library steps were Elvis impersonators, the Naked Cowboy, and a row of models dressed as the Statue of Liberty.