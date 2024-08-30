Mr. NYC Subway turns strangers into models on the city streets and subway

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Andreas Verrios found his true calling holding a camera on the subway after inspiration struck on his morning commute as a full-time finance lawyer, finding wonder and creativity on his journey to Wall Street.

The New York City-based photographer goes by Mr. NYC Subway on social media, with more than 2 million followers on TikTok and 300,000 followers on Instagram. When he’s not running into celebrities like Ed Sheran for an impromptu photoshoot or collaborating with other creatives, he’s turning strangers into models for brand campaigns such as Banana Republic.

“I don’t need to bring the positive energy. I don’t need to bring a performance to the subway. It’s already here, like it already exists. You know, and it’s the people of New York, if you look around on the train car, you’ll see someone knitting a blanket, you’ll see someone you know writing poetry, dancing, you know, even people’s fashion, but it’s New Yorkers,” said Verrios.

Starting off with iPhone street photography, Verrios became “obsessed.” Now shooting with a Canon DSLR camera, his obsession has become his successful and passionate side hustle. His passion didn’t start to gain notoriety until, ironically, he went underground.

“That’s why I chose the New York City subway, because that’s where my switch goes on,” Verrios said. “Like when I get on the subway, and I get in my creative zone, that’s where I feel it the most.”

Approaching strangers with a positive attitude and smile, Verrios turns everyday New Yorkers into models. Through the bustling streets of Manhattan, Verrios often chooses to photograph in Soho for his stranger shoots.

“With the stranger shoot and the street photography, it’s always like when I’m looking at somebody, it’s like a dress to impress,” said Verrios. “It would be like their outfit that really catches your eye, because it’s hard for someone to catch your eye in New York City.”

While on a stranger shoot with Verrios, he approached an 18-year-old college student dressed in baggy jeans and a black sweatshirt over a white collared shirt, decked out in silver jewelry. With the midday sunshine glaring in Soho, Verrios envisioned a play on shadows created by the Prince Street buildings. He had his new model stand on a light post with street signs attached to it and hunched over the curb in front of a rain puddle, capturing the model from different angles.

“It’s just the mystery of not knowing what’s gonna happen, but believing that within, you know, 30 minutes or whatever it is, we are gonna find that perfect stranger and capture that moment,” said Verrios. “And for me I think that, as a creator, is what keeps me coming back for more and more because it’s so rewarding when you find the right stranger and have that magical photoshoot like we just did.”