New York Comic Con: Can’t miss panels at the convention

‘Tomorrowland’ to Batman and much more.

THURSDAY

Walt Disney presents an exclusive look at ‘Tomorrowland’ and ‘Big Hero 6’

Take a look at two of the next big Disney films, “Tomorrowland” and “Big Hero 6,” with discussions from Brad Bird, Chris Williams, Damon Lindelof, Don Hall, Roy Conli and special guests. (1-2:30 p.m., Main Stage 1-D)

Adam West & Batman: The Complete Television Series

With the long-awaited complete collection of the 1960s “Batman” television series, the Caped Crusader himself, Adam West, takes the stage to show off some of the extras from the collection and the new remastered footage from the series, which is set to be released on Nov. 11. (6:45-7:45 p.m., Main Stage 1-D)

FRIDAY

TNT’S ‘The Librarians’

With “The Librarian” movie franchise returning to TNT as a new series, executive producer John Rogers chats about the show with cast members — including star Rebecca Romijn — and shows off a sneak preview of the first episode, which airs on Dec. 7. (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Empire Stage 1-E)

‘Once Upon a Time’ has ‘Frozen’ over!

“Once Upon a Time” co-creators and executive producers Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, and star Jennifer Morrison discuss the upcoming season, which introduces the world of “Frozen” with Elsa, the Ice Queen of Arendelle, coming to Storybrooke. After the panel, ABC will also show a preview of its new series “Galavant.” (4:30-5:30 p.m., Empire Stage 1-E)

‘Birdman’ panel withMichael Keaton and Edward Norton

Michael Keaton and Edward Norton chat about their new meta black comedy about an actor (Keaton), famous for playing a superhero, heading to Broadway. (6-7 p.m., Empire Stage 1-E)

SATURDAY

‘Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham’

Get an advanced look at the new Lego video game, “Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham,” where the Dark Knight is joined by a ton of DC Comics heroes and villains for an out-of-this-world adventure of brick breaking and reassembling. (Noon-1 p.m., Main Stage 1-D)

Marvel’s ‘Daredevil,’ exclusively on Netflix

If you can’t wait to see the new “Daredevil” series coming to Netflix in 2015, here’s your chance to get a peek at this panel featuring the cast of the series, including Charlie Cox, who plays the Man Without Fear, and show-runner Steve DeKnight, moderated by Jeph Loeb, Marvel’s head of television. (5:15-6:15 p.m., Main Stage 1-D)

SUNDAY

‘The Karate Kid’ 30th anniversary cast reunion

If you can wax on and on about your love for “The Karate Kid,” don’t miss this reunion of the “Karate Kid” himself, Ralph Macchio, who will be in conversation with his on-screen enemies Billy Zabka and Martin Kove. (11-11:45 a.m., 1A10)

Comics and Graphic Novels for All Readers

Graphic novel creators Paul Pope, JP Ahonen, Emily Carroll, Cory Doctorow and Kazu Kibuishi chat about their books, the advantages of the graphic novel format and how it fits into the literary canon. The panel is moderated by amNewYork entertainment editor Scott A. Rosenberg. (2-2:45 p.m., 1B03)

The New York Comic Con runs tomorrow through Sunday at the Javits Center, 655 W. 34th St. Go to newyorkcomiccon.com for a full schedule of events, times and ticket information.