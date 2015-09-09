New York Fashion Week kicks off with a splashy ‘Made in NY’ campaign touting local designers

The city kicks off New York Fashion Week Thursday with a new $5 million investment designed to tout, support and nurture the Big Apple’s fashion industry.

Most noticeable to non-fashionistas will be a blitz of “Made in NY” ads to run on 75 buses, 600 taxi tops, five billboards, and in ferry and airport terminals and fashion publications, according to the New York City Economic Develoment Corporation. The ads feature the work of local designers such as Prabal Gurung, Public School, Chromat, A-Morir, Rosie Assoulin, Tim Coppens, Ohne Titel, Eugenia Kim and Alexis Bittar. The campaign, which is starting now, will run through Oct. 15.

According to the EDC, fashion designers will be able to apply for various forms of assistance at MadeinNYFashion.nyc, a digital hub dedicated to promoting local designers and manufacturers that also showcases products made in NYC and serves as a fashion industry information watershed.

Early-stage designer financing and lines of credit will be offered as well as trade show partnerships and assistance with sales opportunities.

Qualifying New York designers will be able to put a “Made in NY” logo on their products and use it in print, digital and video advertisements, store decals, websites, look books, packaging and product inserts, according to the EDC.

The new initiatives are designed to boost the fortunes of emerging talent, and build on existing programs to help the city’s design and manufacturing sectors.