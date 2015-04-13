New York Fashion Week has two new locations: Moynihan Station, SoHo club

We said goodbye to Lincoln Center in February, time to move on!

Fashionistas will split their time between the west side and SoHo to check out the latest trends.

Organizers for IMG Fashion Week announced Monday the biannual event will move to Skylight at Moynihan Station and Skylight Clarkson Sq this fall. The show was had to find a new home this winter after a court settlement forced it out of Lincoln Center, its home since 2010.

Mark Shapiro, chief content officer at IMG, said the two spots are perfect fits for everyone involved in fashion week.

“Part of this showcase involves staying close to inspirational hubs for fashion, art and music, and we’ve found great new homes for that in Skylight at Moynihan Station and Skylight Clarkson Sq,” he said in a statement.

This year’s fall fashion week will run from Sept. 10 to 17.

IMG said it consulted with designers, show producers, journalists and others to come with a list with the best locations for future fall and spring shows.

The Skylight locations offer the best amenities for the designers, are close to cultural hubs in different parts of the city and will enable “guests to get to and from other show venues throughout the city more efficiently,” according to IMG.

Moynihan Station’s mail sorting room will accommodate 1,000 people while its postal dock space can hold up to 500 guests. The Postmaster Suite will also host other events.

Clarkson Square’s location has two spots which can be adapted for different purposes. Studio 1 will accommodate up to 250 guests and can be tailored for runway, U-shaped or shows, while studio 3 can handle 500 guests.

In December, the city and the plaintiffs in a lawsuit came to an agreement to cease fashion week operations at Lincoln Square.

The suit contended that the events limited the public’s access to Damrosch Park and state public trust doctrine.