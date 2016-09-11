New York Fashion Week pays tribute to 9/11 victims on 15th anniversary

Two moments of silence were held at the Victoria Beckham show.

Designers acknowledged the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks during New York Fashion Week on Sunday. The fifth day of the nine-day event fell on the 15th anniversary of the attacks.

At Victoria Beckham‘s downtown morning show at Cipriani, two moments of silence were observed before her collection hit the runway.

Former soccer star David Beckham, his son Brooklyn and Vogue editor Anna Wintour stood to honor the victims. The remaining guests sat with their heads bowed in respect.

Erin Fetherston, who is celebrating her 10-year NYFW anniversary, gave thanks in her program to the city that made it all possible before her spring/summer 2017 styles were presented at the Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Square. She also announced that a portion of her sales will honor those who lost their lives.

“And much love to the ultimate dream maker, the incredible city of New York,” she wrote in the program. “In your honor, we will be donating a portion of our sales to the 9/11 Memorial Fund.”

With Joseph V. Amodio and Anne Bratskeir