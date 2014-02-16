New York Fashion Week through her daughter’s eyes

Seeing style through my daughter’s eyes this Fashion Week gave me a new perspective. The president of Louis Vuitton once …

Seeing style through my daughter’s eyes this Fashion Week gave me a new perspective.

The president of Louis Vuitton once told me that if a 15-year-old daughter and a 40-year-old mother buy the same product, you have a brand.

This Fashion Week, which showed off designers’ fall 2014 collections, my daughter Sea and I went to Diane von Furstenberg, Marc by Marc Jacobs and and Son Jung Wan together. It was fascinating to hear Sea recognize trends and have a distinct perspective, like her love of prints and gold party dresses from DVF, who was celebrating 40 years of her iconic wrap dress.

At Son Jung Wan, Sea liked the fur-and-silk dresses, and how the designer incorporated different fabrics and colored furs. At Marc by Marc Jacobs, Sea loved the green pant suit and the Stephen Sprouse-inspired writing on the clothing.

Here are some other standout moments from Fashion Week:

Elie Tahari’s 40th anniversary collection celebrated a departure with dark blues, grays and blacks, as well as diverse textures, which gave the collection a modern and younger feel.

Fashion darling Timo Weiland showed cool leather jackets and streetwear that were sophisticated and playful.

Tess Giberson’s knits and long white shirt dressing were sophisticated yet driven by a new architecture that gave them a cooler downtown feel with the luxury of uptown fabrics.

Thom Browne took us to church and haunted us with angelic mistresses who were unveiled and walked slowly in gold, black and gray suiting and dresses. Hair and makeup took us into a trance with an exaggerated bob and pale soft M.A.C makeup. No more smoky eyes for fall 2014. Leave that to nail color, especially the black at Thom Browne.

Mathieu Mirano’s collection was inspired by “taking the idea of motorcycle gangs and mixing it with the crown jewels of the royal family. ? Mixing this very feminine aspect with something that’s more hardcore.”

At Moncler, the puffer jackets in tails will forever change black tie and the ski slopes. For now, the slopes will be the chicest place on earth.

At Zac Posen, the intimate show forecasted old guard chic with gowns and a simple collection in black, blue, red and one jersey knit in warm jade.

