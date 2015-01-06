Quantcast
NYC health calendar: Bollywood cardio, yoga and more for Jan. 7-13

amNewYork
January 6, 2015
2 min read
Get fit this week through dance cardio and more. Photo Credit: iStock

Free events to keep you moving even in cold weather.

WEDNESDAY

Shape Up NYC — Glutes in Gear: Build endurance through cardio, then work your abs and glutes. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

Shape Up NYC — Bollywood Cardio Dance: This Bolly X class is a high-intensity cardio dance workout. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. J. Hood Wright Recreation Center, J. Hood Wright Park, 351 Fort Washington Ave. Info: 212-927-1563

THURSDAY

CheerFIT Pep Rally: Try the high-energy, intense workout that incorporates cheer-inspired exercises, followed by give-aways and raffles. 7-8:30 p.m., FREE. Athleta, 1517 Third Ave. Info and registration: Cheerfittraining.com/peprally

Shape Up NYC — Dance Fitness: Get that cardio through this total-body workout. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

FRIDAY

Shape Up NYC — Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises while keeping your heart rate up. Mat recommended. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

Bootcamp and Yoga: Led by Barry’s Bootcamp instructors. In partnership with Wellthily. 6:30-7:30 p.m, $25. Hatbox at Refinery Hotel, 63 W. 38th St. Info and registration: Wellthilyevents.com

SATURDAY

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Fitness program comprised of walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Yoga in the Elements: Yoga instructor Mike Mancini leads this session in a heated log cabin. 9:15-10:15 a.m., $16. Alley Pond Environmental Center, 228-06 Northern Blvd., Douglaston, Queens. Info and registration: Alleypond.com/adults

Pongo Power Grand Opening: Featuring fitness demonstrations, an obstacle course, food, music and more. Noon-6 p.m., FREE. 350 Flatbush Ave., Prospect Heights. Info: Pongopower.com

SUNDAY

Fitness Hike: An Urban Park Ranger guides this vigorous hike. 11 a.m., FREE. Meet in the parking area in High Rock Park, Staten Island. Info: 718-967-3542

MONDAY

4-Mile Fun Run: Led by Lean Girls blogger Grace Kim. In partnership with Wellthily. 6:30 p.m, FREE. Hatbox at Refinery Hotel, 63 W. 38th St. Info and registration: Wellthilyevents. com

TUESDAY

Snow Smart!: Learn how to improve your performance and prevent injury on the slopes. 6:30 p.m., FREE. The Center for Musculoskeletal Care, 333 E. 38th St., 6th Fl. Conference Room. Info and registration: NYULMC.org/CMC-Lectures

Vision Screenings: Hosted by SUNY College of Optometry. 4:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. 33 W. 42nd St. Info: 877-570-5222

