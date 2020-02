Where to score designer duds for less.

Natori: June 4-5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 102 Madison Ave. (third floor), btwn 29th and 30th sts. Lingerie, bras, sleepwear and more are deeply discounted, with prices starting at $5 for underwear and ranging from $15-$30 for sleepwear.

Joie, Equipment and Current/Elliott: June 3, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; June 4-5, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; June 6-7, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 260 Fifth Ave., btwn 28th and 29th sts., 212-725-5400. Find discounts on styles from all three womenswear brands.