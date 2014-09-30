NYC workouts: Yoga, marathon training, kids soccer and more

WEDNESDAY

EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Yoga: Improve your flexibility and balance. 6:15-7:15 p.m., FREE. Community Health Academy, 504 W. 158th St. Info and RSVP: 877-444-3674

Body Sculpting: Build muscle strength and endurance during this total-body workout. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Poe Park Visitor Center, 2640 Grand Concourse, Bronx. Info: 718-365-5516

THURSDAY

Shape Up NYC -- Dance Fitness: Get that cardio through this total-body workout. 11 a.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

Marathon Training: For those who are training for an upcoming race. Led by instructors from Paragon Sports and The North Face. 6:30 p.m., FREE. 867 Broadway. Info: paragonsports.com/trainwithus

Alzheimer's Prevention: Learn simple, brain-healthy habits that can prevent or delay the onset of dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Noon, from $24. 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave. Info and RSVP: 212-415-5500

FRIDAY

Shape Up NYC -- Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises while keeping your heart rate up. Mat recommended. Noon, FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

First-timers special: Today until Oct. 17, BFX Studio newcomers can sign up for any Friday evening class at the new Chelsea studio free of charge on their first visit. 555 Sixth Ave. Info and registration: bfxstudio.com

SATURDAY

Health and Race Walking: Moderate to brisk walk through Central Park, led by the NY Walkers Club. 9:30-11 a.m., FREE. North Meadow Recreation Center, off the 97th Street Transverse. Info: 212-348-4867

EmblemHealth Live Healthy - Zumba: This total-body workout combines aerobics and dance moves. 1:30-2:30 p.m., FREE. Houston Street Center, 273 Bowery. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1904

SUNDAY

Brooklyn Heart Walk: A 5K walk or 1-mile survivor walk, plus exhibits, demos and more, supporting the American Heart Association. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., FREE. Starting at Cadman Plaza North Lawn, Brooklyn Heights. Info and registration: heartwalk.org

Healthy Kids and Family Day: Activities include soccer clinics with New York Cosmos players, mini-golf, exhibitions, healthy living stations and more. Noon-4 p.m., $35/$125 for package of four, children under 2 free. New York Hall of Science and Rocket Park, 47-01 111th St., Corona. Info: nyhq.org/Healthy-Kids-Family-Day

MONDAY

Marathon Training: For those who are training for an upcoming race, or who want to improve their running. Led by instructors from Paragon Sports and The North Face. 6:30 p.m., FREE. 867 Broadway. Info: paragonsports.com/trainwithus

EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Zumba: This total-body workout combines aerobics and dance moves. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul's Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860

TUESDAY

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Fitness program comprised of walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info and RSVP: 212-795-1388

Marathon Training: For those who are training for an upcoming race, or who want to improve their running. Led by instructors from Paragon Sports and The North Face. 6:30 p.m., FREE. 867 Broadway. Info: paragonsports.com/trainwithus