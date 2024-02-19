Boston Terrier Takeover! Washington Square Park taken over by doggos on National Boston Terrier Day

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Terrier takeover!

Last Saturday, hundreds descended on Washington Square Park in their winter best: scarves, sweaters, booties, leashes, harnesses. Paw prints multiplied in the snow as the city’s Boston terriers (and their owners) celebrated National Boston Terrier Day.

The snow couldn’t stop more than 100 dog owners and their Boston Terriers from attending the second annual meetup organized by the NYC Boston Terriers, a group founded by Jeffrey Klein and Dana Peterson.

Peterson started the meetup group a year and a half ago when she bumped into other Boston Terriers alongside her dog, Moe.

“They have the same energy. They play really well together. So, we are encouraged to find more Boston Terrier families in New York City, and there were some other meetup groups.”

Her meetup group has a dedicated following on Instagram, where members can plan for their next communion.

“We have been doing it for 18 months now,” she said. “We try to switch it up every month and just check out different neighborhoods and get different organizations involved.”

Some group members and organizations spoiled the pubs with treats and toys on this special occasion.

The event brings out New Yorkers every year who share their love for Boston Terriers.

Emily Fruchter, who joined the NYC Boston Terrier group since its inception when other groups stopped organizing the meetups, also brought her dog, Lily, for a day of fun.

“I like seeing other people who are Boston crazy too. We have Boston-themed stuff at home. We all love to spoil them and dress them up.” She said. “It’s nice to get together with people who love Bostons as much as I do.”

Lillian Cogan, who found out about the meetup on Instagram, attended the event for the first time and says that it’s a great opportunity for people and pups to get together.

“They get to hang out in a fun and safe environment. It’s enclosed, and the dogs can run free and are able to interact with one another.”

Named the state dog of Massachusetts, Boston Terriers are known for being friendly, loving, and relatively quiet, which makes them best suited for urban environments.

Nicknamed “the American Gentleman,” it is celebrated every year on Feb. 19, a day before “Love Your Pet Day,” so Boston Terrier owners get an extra day to spoil their doggos.

For more information about NYC Boston Terriers or to join their next meetup, follow @nyc_bostonterriers on Instagram.