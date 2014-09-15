Sample sales this week: GANT, Scoop NYC and more

Various brands: Sept. 16-18, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Clothingline: 261 W. 36th St. (second floor), btwn. Seventh and Eighth aves., 212-465-9414. Women’s contemporary clothing and activewear from brands including Amour Vert, Prism Sport and Naked Sports Gear are on sale.

Scoop NYC: Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sept. 17-18, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sept. 19-20, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 260 Fifth Ave., btwn. 28th and 29th sts., 212-725-5400. Men’s and women’s designer apparel, shoes and accessories from this favorite New York City boutique are up to 80% off.

GANT: Sept. 18, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sept. 19-20, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sept. 21, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 225 Fifth Ave., btwn. 26th and 27th sts., 212-725-5400. Men’s and women’s clothing and limited accessories from the fall/winter 2014 collection are up to 80% off.

Movado, Ebel and Concord: Sept. 19, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sept. 20-21, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sept. 22, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Soiffer Haskin: 317 W. 33rd St., at Eighth Ave., 718-747-1656. Fine Swiss watches from the above three designers are 50-70% off, as are fashion watches by brands including Hugo Boss, Lacoste and Juicy Couture.