Sample sales: Jonathan Adler, Tracy Reese and more

Oscar de la Renta: May 12, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; May 13, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; May 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Soiffer Haskin: 317 W. 33rd St., at Eighth Ave., 718-747-1656. Women’s clothing, shoes, handbags, furs and accessories, as well as children’s clothing and a limited selection of menswear, are up to 80% off. Credit cards only.

Jonathan Adler: May 13-15, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; May 16-17, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 260 Fifth Ave., btwn 28th and 29th sts. Housewares, tabletop items, furniture and more are up to 70% off.

GANT: May 13-15, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; May 16, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; May 17-18, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 225 Fifth Ave., at 29th St., 212-725-5400. Men’s and women’s clothing and a limited number of accessories from the spring/summer 2014 collections are up to 80% off.

Loeffler Randall: May 15-16, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. 525 Broadway (fourth floor), at Spring St. Footwear and handbags are up to 60% off. A blue wedge sandal is $175 instead of $375, and a cheetah-print handbag is $200 instead of $450.

Tracy Reese: May 14-15, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; May 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 256 W. 36th St. (seventh floor), btwn Seventh and Eighth aves. Pieces from the pre-spring and spring 2014 collections from Tracy Reese and plenty by Tracy Reese are deeply discounted.

Satya: May 15-17, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; May 18, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Stray Kat Gallery: 459 W. 14th St., at 10th Ave., 917-225-0608. Jewelry is up to 75% off.