Holiday Market at the Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center returns for the season

In 2021 the Holiday Market returns to The Shops at the Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center and will be available for its guests up till Jan. 2.

This year, the Holiday Market at the Oculus is partnering with Chashama. A non-profit New York City art production, Chashama invites everyone to dive into the holiday mood and check out their handcrafted items which will bring interest to whole families, kids and adults.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of this New York City tradition,” said Marco Maldonado, General Manager, The Shops at the Oculus. “We are bringing back the floor experience and adding even more local retailers to the mix for shoppers to enjoy.”

The Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center features 80 shops and dining with retailers such as Apple, Eataly, Sephora, Aesop, Epicerie Boulud, H&M, COS, & Other Stories and many others. This year’s Holiday Market artisans include homemade baked goods based in Greenpoint from Loaf & Butters; Art to Ware, a curated fashion pop-up presented by The Creative Cookie; and a home-based artisanal candlemaker by Scent by Heaven. If you are into high-fashion production and cruelty-free brands matter to you, there’s House of Fluff, an ethical, faux-fur lifestyle fashion brand. Another Brooklyn-based company, Amulet Fairy, provides a variety of healing and decorative crystals. Finally, KD New York will be selling plant-based knitwear leg and arm warmers.

The holiday market is located at 185 Greenwich Street. For this Holiday season, hours will be extended to Monday through Saturday from 10 am – 8 pm and 11 am – 7 pm on Sundays.

For more information, visit www.westfield.com.