Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Wearing winter clothes, buying winter clothes, even thinking about winter clothes invites a perplexity of thought. How to best look stylish without appearing like an extra from Fargo? Let’s face it: a parka announces that you’re expecting a traumatic weather event. It spells panic.

But the truth is it’s easier now than ever to adopt a sensible look for the winter without risking hypothermia. With space-age corduroy, temperature-controlled fabrics, and faux furs that can handle even the boldest of Canadian cold fronts, these are not your mother and father’s winter clothes — they’re more apt to be looking for travel accessories, right? Check these winter jackets, sweaters, coats, boots and more for yourself, you’ll see.

Winter Clothes for Men

Hurley Gurney 3.0 Coduroy Jacket

With this corduroy jacket, you win the winter clothes trifecta on warmth: It’s lined with soft sherpa, has a thermal wall polyfill, and a cotton corduroy shell. Pairs well with the Portland Organic Flannel, Worker Icon Pants and a hot cup of java on a Himalayan hike.

Todd Snyder New York Italian Corduroy Chore Coat

Did you know corduroy was originally designed centuries ago for British factory workers? This Italian Corduroy Italian Chore Coat by Todd Snyder adds flare to a utilitarian classic. With three exterior patch pockets and one interior, it’s like wearing a carry-on. Pair it with these Slim Fit 5-Pocket Corduroy Pant in Olive to give yourself some think-tank chic.

Kenneth Cole 365 Washable Coat

When the bad weather hits, hit back with the 365 Washable Coat. With a mock neck, side patch pockets, and snap button closure, its wrinkle and water-resistant fabric says you’re serious about staying dry — and looking cool. The storm flaps keep out the elements. Oh, and did we tell you it is washable? That’s the coolest.

Calvin Klein Extra Fine Merino Wool Sweater

Amazon

This men’s extra fine merino wool sweater features a crew neck and functions as a layering piece. The merino wool with nylon regulates body temperature, wicks away moisture and has odor-resistant, wrinkle-resistant properties inherent in the natural fibers — kinda like a space suit but much, much more stylish.

Nautica Men’s Navtech Quarter-Zip Sweater

Amazon

This Navtech quarter-zip sweater is made from temperature-controlled, active-stretch fabric that helps regulate body heat and moves with you throughout the day. It’s called Navtech, and it sounds highly engineered, and thank God it is, because it’s the perfect sweater for layering underneath your favorite jacket and for winning bragging rights at your fantasy league meetup.

Cole Haan Men’s Button Up Wool Plush Car Coat

Amazon

Winter coats for men don’t need to be heavy to be effective, and this men’s button Up Wool Plush Car Coat by Cole Haan ain’t heavy. Made with down-alternative insulation to retain heat within each stitched quilt, staying warm never looked so effortless.

Hakjay Men’s 2-Piece Jogging Tracksuit

Amazon

With slant pockets and full zip up, this men’s jogging tracksuit hoodie pullover gym tracksuit set can be your workout buddy, wingman at the club, or casual pal just hanging out. And you can pair the suits together or separately with long-sleeve shirts and casual winter jackets for any chill out room.

COOFANDY Men’s Casual Hooded Sweatshirt

Amazon

We like maximum waffle, and just not for breakfast. Take the waffle pattern of the men’s casual hooded sweatshirt. Its solid color, long sleeves, elastic ribbed cuffs, and pullover hooded with adjustable drawstring is a dress-down dream: Match it with a denim jacket, casual pants or jeans and even running errands you’ll be styling hard.

Fantastic Zone Men’s Winter Beanie Hat & Scarf Set

Amazon

Men’s Winter Beanie Hat & Scarf Set keeps your ears and head warm and the chunky acrylic knit scarf protects your neck from drafty doors and windows — or a cold front from Canada. The soft fleece inner lining has super heat retention — you deserve the warmth. We’d like to pair this with an alpaca, like that video from Dirty Projectors, the one in the mountains.

Winter Clothes for Women

Obosoyo Women’s Hooded Full-Length Down Puffer Coat

Amazon

The full-length women’s hooded long down puffer jacket covers you from head to toe in a water and wind resistant outer shell, while the down fill locks in the heat. When you want to sit down, you can just zip it from the bottom and still keep your body warm. A must-have for bus stops!

Bebe Midi Turtleneck Sweater Dress

Are you ready to break the Internet? The Bebe Midi Turtleneck Sweater Dress features a turtleneck and gathering sleeves, and the midi length gives it versatility — from office wear to weekend outings. Looks great with all types of boots and heels.

Betabrand Journey Pant

The Journey Pant by Betabrand is designed to fit and flatter. In these refined ponte “cargo” pants, you’re set for everything, be it a post office stop or jet-setting. Pairs well with a bright sneaker or a hiking boot for long winter hikes that require (six) pockets full of snacks. That’s a lot of snacks!

Chicme Point Toe Over-the-Knee Thin Heeled Boots

Dial up the winter clothes drama with an over-the-knee boot featuring a pointy toe and lofty stiletto heel from Chicme. Whether you wear them with an oversized jumper dress or a faux leather mini and a turtleneck, thigh high boots are firm a staple for winter clothes. Get 55% off orders over $89.

Marie Oliver Greenwich Skirt

Visually striking, these Brooklyn skirt vertical panels instantly elongate your shape. Made from soft vegan leather, This A-line midi is fitted at the waist and comes with an optional tie belt. Best of all, Greenwich pairs back to any number of Marie Oliver signature patterned tops. Or try her with our Tinley turtleneck.

Charlotte Stone Loma Boot in Black

With winter treading and flyknit gore, this clog sock-boot assures not only steady footing in any weather system — the Loma boot in black by Charlotte Stone is also stylish. Made of pebbled leather uppers with loafer detailing and plenty of thump: 2.75″ heel with 1.25″ platform wooden base. Now you can book that flight with confidence to a colder location.

Annie Bing Ramona New York Sweatshirt

This limited-edition Annie Bing Ramona New York Sweatshirt pairs well with a Sunday morning mimosa on the couch. Cut for a boxy, structured fit, this has been garment-dyed for a vintage look. No two items are exactly alike as a result of this unique design process — like snowflakes!

ZESICA Women’s Slouchy, Chunky Loose Knitted Pullover Sweater

Amazon The best thing about winter clothes is they hide imperfections. Baggy slouchy chic is the name of the game for women’s slouchy, chunky loose knitted pullover sweater. Made of soft, skin-friendly knitted material, breathable and cozy to wear, pair with your favorite skinnies and sneakers or throw on booties for a cool and uncomplicated winter look.

Made by Johnny Women’s Faux Leather Zip Up Moto Jacket

Amazon

Enhance your star power with this Made by Johnny Women’s Faux Leather Zip Up Moto Jacket. This vegan leather moto jacket featured in a relaxed silhouette will earn most-favored jacket status in your layering collection. It’s your new go-to wear-with-anything jacket.

Fantastic Zone Women’s Hat, Scarf, and Gloves

Amazon

This Women’s Hat, Scarf and Gloves Set is made of acrylic, with skin friendly elastic material, warm without the itch. One size fits various head shapes and hand sizes. The infinity scarf has anti-pilling and is wind resistant. Double layer design makes the beanie breathable, and the thick fleece lining gives it a super soft touch to the skin — like an acrylic kiss. And that cute fluffy pompom on top!

