Kelly Bensimon unlocks the body chain trend

Rihanna is our modern-day maverick. Whatever she does, we follow (well, maybe excluding the sheer dress she wore to the CFDA Fashion Awards earlier this month). One of her favorite items, body chains, is a trend that has New Yorkers going crazy.

Are body chains the new chic form of bondage? Has the S&M-themed novel “Fifty Shades of Grey” launched us into a new gray area of sexuality where we are literally wearing our sexuality on our sleeves or over our dresses? Maybe so.

At the recent music festival Governors Ball, music lovers wore the latest accessories: ear cuffs, hand- pieces, headbands — and body chains — over and under their clothes.

Gorgeous fashion designer Rachel Roy clued me into the trend at a recent black-tie dinner for Love Heals. Even under a suit, they are sexy, she said.

If you are headed to the beach, or just headed to brunch, slip into one of these chains and see if you feel sexier. Allure is everything.

