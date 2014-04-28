Fringe benefits: Get in on spring’s hottest trend

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Move over ’70s. Spring 2014 is taking over with one of this season’s biggest trends: fringe.

This season’s fringe is everywhere. While at Barneys New York recently, I was bombarded by fringe, on everything from chic sandals to a gorgeous silver handbag by Stella McCartney.

This spring, Tamara Mellon created a beautiful purple suede wrap skirt, which reminds me of the Ralph Lauren wrap skirts from the ’80s that are covered in fringe. American Apparel, Victoria’s Secret and Ralph Lauren’s Denim & Supply line are also bringing fringe to the streets and the beach.

When in doubt this season, add a little fringe. Even with the simplest white T-shirt, a fringe bag keeps you on point.

