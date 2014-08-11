Gilded age: Metallics hot for #Summer2014

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

We still have a few more weeks to celebrate #Summer2014. The hottest way to show off that tanned skin and sun-kissed hair is by draping yourself in metallics.

A trend straight from the runways of Diane von Furstenberg, Lanvin and Trussardi, metallics are stunning summer with flaxen warmth and a sexiness that black can’t even touch without getting burned.

I love metallic swimwear and cover-ups for the beach; Charlie By MZ has the sickest bikinis and silver leggings. A gold beaded dress (I love Letarte’s) is also smoking-hot and works from the sand to the Surf Lodge, if you’re headed to the Hamptons. I can’t be responsible for what happens when guys see you strutting in silver leggings.

I’m also a fan of metallic footwear: A pair of gold gladiator sandals adds a chic beach quality to the even a simple jumpsuit. And if you are super trendy this summer, Birkenstocks are back and come in metallic shades.

As for beauty, I’ve been wearing Tom Ford’s eyeshadow quad in Golden Mink, plus a liquid liner at night.

Gold nail art is also cool: For $30 and up at the salon Vanity Projects (99 Chrystie St., #2-F, 646-410-2928), you can get nails that are so crazy sexy, everyone will want to Instagram you. If you can’t make an appointment, try Sally Hansen’s website for nail art DIY.

I want you hot for these last few weeks of summer: It’s my mission.

Metallics in a ‘Flash’

I’m obsessed with FlashTat.com for a package of fun metallic temporary tattoos (approx. $25 each). Wear them all weekend or even hide them under your work clothes and show them off at night. Amazon.com also carries sexy metallic tats.

