Hats off (beanies and scarfs on) for local Fashion Week rooftop show

It wasn’t quite the weather Soho’s Flying Solo fashion boutique was hoping for, but snow and a cold damp afternoon did not stop the outdoor six scheduled shows held on the rooftop at Howard and Broadway in Soho on Sunday. Prior to day’s first show at 11 a.m., snow was shoveled from the runway as it continued to fall.

Models baring much skin walked through snow flurries navigating the slick laminate surface. Masked press and guests, bundled in scarves and gloves, braved the challenging weather in the outdoor COVID safer environment.

The second floor provided for smoozing and interviews, also weather-prone, on its outdoor plaza—hot whiskey cocktails fueled the ambiance.