New York Fashion Week announced event line-up on Fifth Avenue

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) has announced its line-up of events that are taking place on Fifth Avenue next month.

Presented by Fifth Avenue Association (FAA), this is the debut season of NYFW on Fifth. The events will be held at 608 Fifth Avenue, between East 48th and 49th Street, across from Saks Fifth Avenue and Rockefeller Center.

“Fifth Avenue is home to the most iconic heritage brands in fashion and we are excited to watch the future of fashion walk the runway at 608 Fifth in September,” said Jerome Barth, President, Fifth Avenue Association. “Today’s announcement is only the beginning, our long term goal is to reclaim Fifth Avenue as a centralized location for fashion week.”

The preliminary schedule will kick off on Sept. 9 at 12 p.m. with the Supima Design Competition. Hosted by famed stylist Law Roach, six finalists from the nations’ top fashion schools will showcase their collections for an esteemed panel of judges and one winner will be awarded a $10,000 prize. At 4 p.m. that same day, New Yorkers can check out the Rookie USA show, a kids-only fashion showcase that will highlight brands including Levi’s, Nike, Jordan, Converse, Hurley and 3BRAND.

On Sept. 11, the day will start at 11 a.m. with the first Global Fashion Collective, which will host runway shows from C’Est D, Irene de la Vega, and Sanjukta’s Studio. The second Global Fashion Collective will take place at 2 p.m. with runways from Unusual, Saint Jesus, and Blue Tamburin. Also on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. Albright College will highlight collections from students in its fashion program.

NYFW on Fifth will wrap up on Sept. 12 with a special show from KavenLiu, Dimor Koreano and KLOVA for Nolcha at 8 p.m. Food and beverages will be available from the renowned Parisian tea salon Angelina and the shows will be livestreamed in partnership with ShopShops.

All in-person events will take place in accordance with CDC and New York City guidelines, and proof of full-course COVID-19 vaccinations for event-goers will be mandated. NYFW on Fifth will encourage mask-wearing indoors at all times, except in designated eating and drinking areas or when models are walking the runway. There is a reduced guest capacity in all show venues.

For full show details and sneak previews of events, visit www.NYFWonFifth.com and follow @fifthavenue #NYFWonFifth.