Sample sales: Lauren Merkin, A.P.C. and more

Lauren Merkin: April 22-24, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 231 W. 29th St. (Suite 201), btwn Seventh and Eighth aves., 212-239-2459. Handbags, clutches and accessories are up to 70% off, with bargain boxes filled with items starting at $20. The taupe “Tatum” clutch, with a star print, is $150 instead of $350, while the tomato-hued mini “Cece” bag is $125 instead of $295.

Scotch & Soda: April 22-24, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; April 25-26, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; April 27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Men’s and women’s fall and summer clothing is up to 70% off.

Yigal Azrouel: April 22, 1-7 p.m.; April 23-25, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. 225 W. 39th St. (fifth floor), btwn Seventh and Eighth aves., 212-302-1194. Get up to 75% off pieces by Yigal Azrouel and the designer’s Cut 25 line.

MiH Jeans: April 23, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; April 24, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; April 25, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 584 Broadway (Suite 609), btwn Prince and Houston sts. Women’s jeans are $40 and up, shirts are $35 and up and jersey items are $15 and up. A selection of men’s jeans from Jean Machine will also be available.

Jay Godfrey: April 24-25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; April 26, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 333 W. 39th St. (Suite 402), btwn Eighth and Ninth aves., 212-629-6000 x 109. Women’s dresses, tops and more are on sale.

A.P.C.: April 25-26, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; April 27, noon-6 p.m. The Invisible Dog: 51 Bergen St. (3rd Fl.), Cobble Hill. Past season apparel and accessories for men and women are up to 80% off.