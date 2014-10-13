This fall’s hottest fashions, according to teens

This season, Kelly’s been inspired by her 16-year-old daughter’s sense of style.

It’s time to update your fall look. And this season, I’ve been inspired my 16-year-old daughter’s sense of style. She and her friends are classic yet fun. I really love the playfulness they seek in brands and the respect they have for the heavy A-list designers. They dream, babysit and work hard in school to get the “treats” they really love. It’s a new generation of teens. They are more sophisticated and eager to out-chic any reality star.

I asked them to give me some tips on who’s who in fashion this fall.

Tops: They either go minimal with Alexander Wang tees and skinny jeans, or they love patterned sweaters and the neon pink cashmere at Diane von Furstenberg.

Jeans: The latest and greatest are AG waxed jeans, Frame black denim and Rag & Bone frayed skinny jeans.

Outerwear: It’s all about the fur — faux fur vests, any furs from Calypso St. Barth, Yves Salomon’s rabbit fur chubby at Intermix and winter faux furs from Maje. They also like the blue, Chesterfield-inspired coat from Theory with fur trim for a chic minimal look — or as they call it, a “brunch look.”

Sneakers: The girls love Golden Goose, Saint Laurent black high tops, Rag & Bone high tops and adidas Originals Superstar.

Boots: Thigh-high boots with leggings, a white tank and denim skirt is the outfit of choice (they also love flannels over a Ralph Lauren Henley and the denim shirt and jean look a la J.Lo). Check out Stuart Weitzman, Sam Edelman and Vince Camuto for great fall boots.

Heels: The New York girls love the kitten heels with “spikes” at Maison Valentino.

Accessories: The “H” Hermes bracelet has been replaced by the enamel pattern bracelet, and the Cartier LOVE bracelet is on every girl’s wish list. They love C Wonder and stack anything with initials or monograms.

Follow Kelly on Twitter @KellyBensimon or visit kellykillorenbensimon.com.