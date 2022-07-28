Barbados: A short flight to paradise

Barbados welcomes visitors with luxurious accommodations, unspoiled beaches, and some of the finest cuisine anywhere in the Caribbean.

There’s nothing like soaking up the sunshine, feet in the sand, and a rum drink in hand.

This welcoming destination can be a lovers’ paradise for newlyweds or a fun-in-the-sun family vacation. In Barbados, you could be boogie boarding, kayaking, parasailing, sailing, surfing, water skiing, scuba diving, and snorkeling. Or, you could be horseback riding, golfing, cycling, or hiking.

If it’s a rich heritage you seek, there are many museums, monuments and historic sites to explore. The capital city of Bridgetown and it’s Historic Garrison is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Barbados is packed with stunning historical architectural buildings, more here than anywhere else in the Caribbean. Buildings were once constructed from coral limestone, rather than wood, a natural resource to the island.

Like all things nature? Then a visit to the unique Animal Flower Cave that opens directly into the Atlantic Ocean and is the island’s lone accessible sea cave is a must. On calm days, you can swim in the natural rock pools inside the cave and enjoy stunning views through the cave’s openings.

There’s always something happening in Barbados, from cultural activities to entertainment hotspots and street fairs. Dance to the rhythm of the bass drums, kettle drums, and pennywhistles. Try playing the sport of cricket, a tradition that dates back to the 1800’s when the game was played by British soldiers stationed on the island, and by plantation owners.

Enjoy duty-free shopping. Purchase local pottery and handmade items such as straw bags, wall hangings, paintings, and rum cakes. There are fine jewelry stores, art galleries, and shopping malls, too.

Tour the Mount Gay Rum Factory, one of the island’s most popular places to visit, and learn about the process of making rum. More than 15,000 bottles of Mount Gay Rum are produced daily. The tour also offers a bit of island history that dates back to 1637 when sugar was brought to the island. Visitors learn about the original Mount Gilboa Plantation which later became Mount Gay. Of course, no tour would be complete without a taste of what is often called “the world’s oldest and finest rum.”

Barbados is regarded as the “culinary capital of the Caribbean.” There are more than 100 restaurants to tantalize taste buds. Be sure to complement the meal with a refreshing cocktail prepared by one the island’s talented mixologists.

In short, Barbados is a getaway for everyone – nature lovers, bar hoppers, carnival chasers, sunbathers, history buffs, foodies, early risers, and night owls.

The fun is just a direct 4-hour flight away from the Tri-state area. Fly nonstop on JetBlue, and be at the beach, drink in hand, just a few hours later.