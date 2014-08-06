New Yorkers reign on Vanity Fair’s 2014 International Best-Dressed List

Nearly half of the list’s 44 fashion-forward honorees call the Big Apple home.

With New York being the oh-so stylish place it is, many of our city’s fine residents have landed on Vanity Fair’s 2014 International Best-Dressed List, released online Wednesday.

Nearly half of the list’s 44 fashion-forward honorees call the Big Apple home, among them Lupita Nyong’o, the year’s “It” girl and a Brooklyn resident. With her stunning red-carpet looks, ranging from Prada to Ralph Lauren, all awards season long, the Oscar winner was an “obvious shoo-in,” Vanity Fair wrote. But don’t expect to see the “12 Years a Slave” star at your favorite New York boutiques. When asked for her favorite place to shop, she said: “Nowhere — I dislike shopping.”

Two fashion-forward New York sports stars, Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist and Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, made the list, always shining in uniform and during their off-time.

Other actors on the list include Emmy Rossum and Broadway fave Neil Patrick Harris, who said he spends “a lot of time trying to track down wonderful underwear.”

“Current favorite brand: N2N. Perfectly designed to honor the goods and not smash them,” Harris said.

Audrey Gelman (Scott Stringer’s former press secretary), artist Jeff Koons and restaurateur Kyle Hotchkiss Carone were also on the list.

A bevy of stylish-non New Yorkers were highlighted, too, most notably the always-gorgeous Kate Middleton and Cate Blanchett.