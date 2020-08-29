Brute punches senior woman in face for no reason near Union Square

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for the public’s help in finding the assailant who randomly attacked a 66-year-old woman in Union Square earlier this week.

The NYPD released on Saturday images of the creep behind the attack, which took place at 8:38 a.m. on Aug. 25 in front of a store at 45 East 17th St.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim and punched her in the face, then fled from the scene. It appeared to be a random attack; law enforcement sources said the victim did not know her attacker.

The incident was reported to the 13th Precinct. The victim sustained pain and swelling to her face, but refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD obtained the small images of the suspect from cameras inside Union Square Park, recorded shortly after the assault.

Anyone with information regarding the assault or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.