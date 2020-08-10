Cops seek crook who tried to burglarize three Manhattan apartments in one hour last month

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Authorities are looking for a thief who tried to burglarize three Manhattan apartments in over the course of an hour last month.

According to police, at 11:35 a.m. on July 28, an unknown man tried to enter an apartment in the vicinity of Jones Street and Bleecker Street by pushing in a window screen. He was confronted by the 31-year-old man who lived there and fled down the fire escape.

At 12:15 p.m. that same day, the suspect climbed over the fence at the rear of a residential building located in the vicinity of West 12th Street and West 4th Street. The suspect knocked on the door of a 28-year-old woman’s apartment and motioned for her to open the door. The victim refused and the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Then, at 12:30 p.m. that day, the suspect gained entry to a 27-year-old woman’s apartment in the same building through an unlocked front door. The suspect took the victim’s purse, which contained $40 in cash, Apple headphones, and her credit cards. A subsequent investigation found that the suspect had tried to us the victim’s credit card at 1:28 p.m. that same day at Target, located at 139 Flatbush Avenue.

On Aug. 10, the NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect:

The suspect is described as a Black man who was last seen wearing a blue surgical mask, a black baseball cap, a black shirt, blue jeans, black and white sneakers, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.