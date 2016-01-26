Another GOP debate — must-see disaster TV returns on Thursday

Tomorrow evening, “You, Me and the Apocalypse” will debut on NBC. The show is about the last days of humankind. …

Tomorrow evening, “You, Me and the Apocalypse” will debut on NBC. The show is about the last days of humankind. No, I’m not talking about the GOP presidential debate, which is also scheduled for prime time tomorrow on Fox News.

The last Fox News debate featured a testy confrontation between moderator Megyn Kelly and candidate Donald Trump, and the long-anticipated rematch may break ratings records. In that debate, Kelly asked Trump why he called women “fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals.” Trump later said Kelly had “blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her . . . wherever.” We’ll see whether Trump is bleeding from his wherever after Kelly gets through with him.

Meanwhile, for some reason, the Democrats have gone the opposite way, inconveniently scheduling their comparatively low- rated debates on the Saturday night before Christmas and a Sunday night in the middle of a three-day weekend. And that “some reason” seems to be because the head of the Democratic National Committee is a buddy of Hillary Clinton, trying to avoid giving Bernie Sanders an audience. Don’t be surprised if they schedule the next one at 3 a.m. — or opposite the Super Bowl.

So what to watch? Should you tune in to “You, Me and the Apocalypse,” already a hit in England and featuring Rob Lowe as an unholy preacher, or the GOP debate, which features our own Trump as an unholy candidate apprenticing for the presidency?

Why did they schedule these the same night? To help you choose, you should know that the NBC show features disaster and fear, while the Fox debate will peddle fear and disaster.

The NBC series has been described by the London’s Independent as one in which “moments that might have made you laugh almost tempt you to cry.” NBC says its show features “an unusual assortment of mismatched characters, each coping with the impending end of the world in his or her own bizarre way.” Wait, are we talking about the debate again?

I’d really like to watch both. What’s that? The NBC show is on at 8, and the GOP debate at 9? Perfect.

As to which is funnier or scarier, you’re on your own.

Playwright Mike Vogel blogs at newyorkgritty.net.