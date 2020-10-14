New York Philharmonic cancels upcoming concerts through June 2021

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York Philharmonic is canceling scheduled concerts that were supposed to take place in the first half of 2021.

The orchestra announced that all previously scheduled concerts from Jan. 6, 2021, through June 13, 2021 due to COVID-19. The Philharmonic had previously announced that concerts through Jan. 5, 2021, would not take place, marking the first time in its 178-year history that the New York Philharmonic has been forced to cancel an entire concert season.

The New York Philharmonic 2021–22 season will be announced in the spring of 2021, and the orchestra plans on continuing its digital programming, including building on the launch of the NY Phil Plays On portal of free digital content. The NY Phil Bandwagon plans to return in spring 2021.

“The cancellation of an entire New York Philharmonic season is not only unprecedented — it is devastating, both in its impact on the morale of musicians and audiences, and in its profound economic consequences. We know there was no other choice, but we also know that music is most meaningful when shared with listeners in a common space,” President and CEO Deborah Borda said. “We are bolstered by the enthusiastic reaction from New Yorkers to our recent NY Phil Bandwagon concerts and are gratified by private financial support that continues to come in. Most importantly, the Philharmonic is resolved to continue to connect and perform during this time, and beyond. This will not be a silent season, and we eagerly anticipate September 2021, when the entire Orchestra can reunite with our audience. We cannot wait for that first downbeat!”

The value of tickets to concerts through June 13, 2021 will automatically become a credit for the 2021–22 season. For information about donating the value of unused tickets or obtaining refunds for the cancelled concerts, ticketholders may visit nyphil.org/health or contact New York Philharmonic Customer Relations at 212- 875-5656 or customerservice@nyphil.org.

“While it’s safety first, I continue to be hopeful that we will all be reunited by live performances in the not-too-distant future. Meanwhile, my family and I in Amsterdam continue to miss our New York Philharmonic family,” said Music Director Jaap van Zweden.