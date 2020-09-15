Burglars sought for raiding Chelsea industry office of $68,000 in property

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are still looking for three individuals who burglarized a flooring company’s office in Chelsea during the summer and stole thousands of dollars worth of property.

The NYPD released on Sept. 14 photos of the perpetrators connected to the July 18 break-in of the Sherland and Farrington headquarters at 253 West 28th St.

According to law enforcement sources, the burglars entered through a side door of the business at about 1:15 a.m. on July 18 and walked inside. There was no sign of forced entry.

Once inside, cops said, the crooks removed electronics, tools and clothing valued at a combined $68,000.

The burglary was later reported to the 10th Precinct.

Police described the three thieves only as two unidentified men and an unidentified woman.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.