Bronx detectives look for separate killers behind deadly shooting & stabbing | amNewYork

Police in the Bronx are investigating two separate, grizzly killings which occurred late Monday night across the borough.
The first homicide claimed the life of a 23-year-old Brooklyn man who was last inside of a Pelham Parkway apartment at about 9:38 a.m. on Feb. 22.
That gunshot victim, 28-year-old Longwood resident Anthony Castillo was found by police with bullet wounds to his torso outside of 2085 Morris Avenue according to the NYPD.
Castillo was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made in either of these murders yet and police report that both investigations remain ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the homicides can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.