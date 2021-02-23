Bronx detectives look for separate killers behind deadly shooting & stabbing | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police in the Bronx are investigating two separate, grizzly killings which occurred late Monday night across the borough.

The first homicide claimed the life of a 23-year-old Brooklyn man who was last inside of a Pelham Parkway apartment at about 9:38 a.m. on Feb. 22.

The victim, Adam Saunders of East Flatbush, Brooklyn was found stabbed to death inside of a second floor apartment at 2140 Cruger Avenue, according to the NYPD.

Saunders endured multiple knife wounds to his chest and was pronounced dead on the scene, law enforcement sources reported.