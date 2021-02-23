Bronx detectives look for separate killers behind deadly shooting & stabbing | amNewYork

Quantcast
Bronx

Bronx detectives look for separate killers behind deadly shooting & stabbing

Police in the Bronx are investigating two separate, grizzly killings which occurred late Monday night across the borough.

The first homicide claimed the life of a 23-year-old Brooklyn man who was last inside of a Pelham Parkway apartment at about 9:38 a.m. on Feb. 22.

The victim, Adam Saunders of East Flatbush, Brooklyn was found stabbed to death inside of a second floor apartment at 2140 Cruger Avenue, according to the NYPD.
 
Saunders endured multiple knife wounds to his chest and was pronounced dead on the scene, law enforcement sources reported.
 
The other killing involved the gunning down of a 28-year-old man in the west Bronx closer to midnight at 10:58 p.m.

That gunshot victim, 28-year-old Longwood resident Anthony Castillo was found by police with bullet wounds to his torso outside of 2085 Morris Avenue according to the NYPD.

Castillo was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in either of these murders yet and police report that both investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the homicides can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

 

