Bronx man fatally stabbed peacemaker who tried to break up fight over noise complaint, cops allege

A Bronx man faces murder charges for stabbing a would-be peacemaker to death after the victim attempted to break up a fight over a noise complaint Friday night.

Jose Ortiz, 65, of University Avenue in Highbridge allegedly attacked Tyrone Quick, 45, during the dispute inside the suspect’s apartment building at about 8:57 p.m. on Jan. 6.

According to published reports, Quick saw Ortiz arguing with a 39-year-old woman in a third-floor hallway over an apparent noise complaint, and attempted to break up the fracas. That ultimately led Ortiz to allegedly go on the attack, stabbing both Quick and the woman.

Authorities said the wounded Quick, who lived on Nelson Avenue, then got on the elevator and took it to an upper floor, where he got off the lift and subsequently collapsed.

Police sources did not immediately know why Quick was at the University Avenue location, or if he had any prior connection to Ortiz or the female victim.

Officers from the 44th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the assault, found Quick stabbed multiple times in the chest and the female victim with stab wounds to her arm.

EMS rushed both victims to Lincoln Hospital, where Quick was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Ortiz was taken into custody at the scene and, following questioning, was booked on charges of murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, attempted manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police reported.