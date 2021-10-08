Quantcast
Bronx

Bronx man dies following shooting in broad daylight on borough street: NYPD

Photo via Getty Images

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say that at 2:25 p.m. on Oct. 7, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a person shot at River Avenue and East 151st Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 42-year-old Alfred Johnson, of Seward Avene, with a gunshot wound to his chest. 

EMS rushed Johnson to NYC Health + Hospital/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

 

