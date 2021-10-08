Bronx man dies following shooting in broad daylight on borough street: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say that at 2:25 p.m. on Oct. 7, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a person shot at River Avenue and East 151st Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 42-year-old Alfred Johnson, of Seward Avene, with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS rushed Johnson to NYC Health + Hospital/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.