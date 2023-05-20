Bronx man choked to death in his bathroom: cops

Detectives in the Bronx have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a man who was apparently choked out in his bathroom last month.

Police announced on Saturday morning that Yaya Kouyate, 48, was found dead at his residence in an apartment building at 1463 Hoe Ave. in Charlotte Gardens at about 10:30 a.m. on April 14.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a man in need of assistance, found Kouyate lying unconscious and unresponsive on the bathroom floor.

According to law enforcement sources, Kouyate was located lying face up on the floor with obvious signs of trauma. Responding EMS units pronounced him dead at the scene.

Following an autopsy, the Medical Examiner’s office declared his death a homicide, as a result of compression to his neck.

As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.