Bronx man dies day after Halloween drive-by shooting that left two others injured

A Bronx man died more than a day after he was shot along with two other victims at a Bronx intersection early on Halloween morning, police reported.

Hednick Wynaar, 22, of Hennessy Place in Morris Heights was mortally hit in a drive-by shooting near the corner of Colden and Adee Avenues in the East Bronx at about 12:50 a.m. on Oct. 31.

According to published reports, Wynaar was operating a scooter and riding with an 18-year-old man when an unidentified shooter, whom police described as a Black man, inside a BMW sedan, pulled up to the location and began firing.

Cops said Wynaar was struck in the head, while the 18-year-old man took a bullet to his left leg. A stray shot grazed the leg of a 69-year-old woman walking through the area, police noted.

Following the shooting, the shooter fled in the BMW in an unknown direction, authorities said.

Officers from the 49th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed Wynaar to Jacobi Hospital, where he died on Nov. 1. The 18-year-old man, meanwhile, remains in stable condition at the same medical center.

The 69-year-old woman, meanwhile, refused medical attention at the scene, authorities said.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation, cops said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.