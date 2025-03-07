Bronx murder suspect appears to grin after being charged with killing girlfriend and dumping body in suitcase

46-year-old Junior Perez Diaz smiles in the back of a police car following his arrest on March 7, 2025 for allegedly killing his girlfriend.

A Bronx man charged with allegedly killing his former girlfriend and then stuffing her body into a suitcase showed few signs of remorse Friday.

According to police sources, 46-year-old Junior Perez Diaz was caught on surveillance video lugging a red suitcase inside a Morris Avenue apartment. Cops later discovered the remains of 26-year-old Pamela Alcantara inside the same suitcase discarded at Saw Mill River Parkway on Thursday morning.

On Friday night, detectives escorted Perez Diaz in handcuffs out of the 46th Precinct stationhouse, where he heard the wrath of fuming residents screaming at him.

Diaz himself remained emotionless until he was placed into the back of a police vehicle, where he appeared to smile even as others wept. “What is he smiling about?” one observer asked.

Alcantara’s family reported her missing on March 2; she was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black dress shoes — and had been spotted on surveillance cameras entering her Morris Avenue apartment, but never leaving the premises.

According to the New York Daily News, neighbors said she would often go back and forth between work, church and home.

“She would go from work to church and from church to the house,” a neighbor told the Daily News.

According to law enforcement sources, Diaz and Alcantara’s relationship had been sporadic for some time, but Alcantara finally decided to leave him. This, sources say, allegedly made Diaz snap to fatal effect.

However, police did not specify exactly how Alcantara was murdered.

Diaz is charged with murder, manslaughter, and kidnapping.