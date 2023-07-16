Bronx straphanger robbed, slapped in the face while exiting station: cops

Cops are seeking the suspect they say slapped a Bronx straphanger in the face before robbing them as they exited the Mosholu Parkway station on July 13.

Cops are looking for the suspect they say slapped a straphanger in the face before robbing him as he exited a Bronx subway station last week.

According to authorities, a 22-year-old man exited the Mosholu Parkway train station at around 8:04 p.m. on July 13, when he an unknown individual approached him, displayed a knife and demanded his property. When the victim refused, cops say the assailant slapped him in the face and swiped his headphones, among other various property, including $100.

The suspect was last seen fleeing into Mosholu Parkway Park. He is described by police as a man with a medium complexion, approximately 21 to 28 years old and between 5’7″ to 5’8″ tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a white hat, white tank top, gray shorts, black socks, and gray sneakers.

The victim didn’t sustain any injuries, cops said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.