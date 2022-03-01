Cops cuff man who assaulted woman with human feces on Bronx subway platform

The NYPD has arrested the ‘poop’-etrator who allegedly smacked a woman with human feces on a Bronx subway platform.

Frank Abrokwa, 37, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with forcible touching, disorderly conduct, menacing and harassment.

Police say that at 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 21 a 43-year-old woman was sitting on a bench on the southbound Wakefield–241st Street station when Abrokwa allegedly approached her. He then allegedly proceeded to strike the victim in her face and the back of her head with human feces before fleeing the scene.

The NYPD released video of the incident on Feb. 27: