Cops seek shooter who fired at man during argument in the Bronx

Cops are looking for a group of suspects who were involved in a fight that led to a shooting in the Bronx last weekend.

According to police, at 12:24 a.m. on July 3 a 47-year-old man was inside 1026 Castle Hill Avenue when he was approached by a group of unknown men. One of the men got into an argument with the victim, which later escalated when that same man pulled out a gun.

The suspect fired multiple times at the victim, striking him three times in the leg. The suspects then fled the scene in multiple vehicles: a white SUV, a dark-colored SUV and a three-wheeled motorized vehicle. Paramedics took the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.