Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Bronx

Cops seek shooter who fired at man during argument in the Bronx

By
0
comments
Posted on
1813-22 Assault 43 Precinct 07-03-22 Photo 2
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for a group of suspects who were involved in a fight that led to a shooting in the Bronx last weekend.

According to police, at 12:24 a.m. on July 3 a 47-year-old man was inside 1026 Castle Hill Avenue when he was approached by a group of unknown men. One of the men got into an argument with the victim, which later escalated when that same man pulled out a gun.

The suspect fired multiple times at the victim, striking him three times in the leg. The suspects then fled the scene in multiple vehicles: a white SUV, a dark-colored SUV and a three-wheeled motorized vehicle. Paramedics took the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

Photo courtesy of the NYPD
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC