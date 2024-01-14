Quantcast
Bronx

Driver sought in Bronx hit-and-run that killed woman

Police vehicle Bronx hit-and-run
A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Bronx on Saturday night.
File Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A 53-year-old Bronx woman was killed Saturday night after being struck by a hit-and-run driver just steps from her home.

Lourdes Camilo, a resident of the Melrose section of the Bronx, was crossing Melrose Avenue near East 157th Street at about 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 13 when the driver of a Jeep SUV slammed into her before fleeing in the northbound direction.

The force of the collision flung Camilo into the air and into the path of southbound traffic, where she was struck by another Jeep SUV. The 53-year-old driver of that Jeep remained on the scene.

First responders discovered Camilo unconscious, unresponsive, and with severe traumatic injuries, and pronounced her dead on arrival.

The hit-and-run driver has not been caught. The other driver has also not been arrested, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Before Saturday, the intersection of East 157th Street and Melrose Avenue had seen 12 injuries from 10 crashes over the past decade, including 7 pedestrians and 5 motorists, according to NYC Crash Mapper.

