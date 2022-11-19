Early-morning Bronx shooting leaves man seriously injured: cops

Bronx detectives are looking for the gunman responsible for an early-morning shooting Saturday that left a 31-year-old man seriously injured.

Law enforcement sources said the gun violence happened at about 5 a.m. on Nov. 19 inside an apartment building at 2268 Washington Ave. in Belmont.

According to police, the victim got into an altercation with the unidentified gunman for reasons that remain unknown at this time.

The verbal argument quickly escalated into violence, cops said, when the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the 31-year-old male in the abdomen.

Following the shooting, authorities reported, the perpetrator fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 48th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the wounded man to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition, according to police.

NYPD sources described the perpetrator only as an adult man wearing dark clothing. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.