Three people were killed and five others were seriously injured in a series of separate Bronx shootings on Tuesday night, police reported.

The first incident happened at about 7:43 p.m. on April 12 at the corner of East 180th Street and Mohegan Avenue in Crotona, where three people were shot — including a 22-year-old man who later died of his injuries.

Officers from the 48th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call regarding shots fired, found Wayne Goodwin, 22, of East 180th Street, who had been shot three times in the back, as well as in the chest and groin. Two other men were found injured: a 47-year-old man who took a bullet to his right leg, and a 21-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg.

EMS rushed all three victims to St. Barnabas Hospital, where Goodwin was pronounced dead a short time later. The other two victims were listed in stable condition.

Sources familiar with the case said a person of interest is being questioned by detectives. No charges have been filed against them, at this time.

About an hour later, cops found a 23-year-old woman fatally shot inside a vehicle parked near the corner of Sheridan Avenue and McClellan Street in Concourse at about 8:42 p.m. on April 12.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives determined that Sally Y. Ntim, 23, of Grand Concourse was ambushed by the unidentified shooter as she sat inside the parked vehicle at the location.

Officers from the 44th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call for assistance, found Ntim with a gunshot wound to her head. EMS rushed her to Lincoln Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case, police said. Cops are looking for two suspects, described as Black or Hispanic males, who were last seen fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Finally, four people were shot outside of the Parkside Houses public housing complex at 2825 Olinville Ave. in Allerton at about 10:08 p.m. Tuesday night.

Members of the 49th Precinct found Jessie Bynum, 21, of Olinville Avenue with a gunshot wound to his head, along with three other victims: a 33-year-old woman with a bullet wound to her right arm; a 23-year-old man shot in the right thigh; and a 22-year-old man who took a bullet to his back.

Law enforcement sources said Bynum and the other three victims were gathered at the cornerof Britton Street and Olinville Avenue when a group of four male suspects walked past them. The group exchanged words with the victims, then moments later, three of the four perpetrators pulled out guns and began firing.

All four victims were brought to Jacobi Hospital, where Bynum died a short time later. The other victims were listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the case, police said.

Police sources said the four suspects were last seen running westbound on foot along Olinville Avenue. One of the suspects wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, while another wore a black hooded sweatshirt and black vest. A third perpetrator wore a black hooded sweatshirt, while the fourth individual wore a black sweat jacket with white stripes.

Anyone with information regarding any of the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.