BREAKING: Four people shot in the Bronx, search for shooter underway

Four people have been shot in the Bronx Wednesday night, police sources confirmed.

Police said the gunfire erupted at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 27 in the vicinity of Southern Boulevard and East Tremont Avenue in East Tremont.

Officers from the 48th Precinct responded to initial reports about the quadruple shooting.

Preliminary reports indicate that three of the four victims are in critical condition and are not expected to survive. Their ages and genders have not yet been disclosed.

Police have cordoned off the immediate area of the shooting while they investigate. No arrests have been reported at this time.

This is a breaking news story; check with amNewYork Metro later for updates.